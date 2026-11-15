How to watch Guyana vs Puerto Rico with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Guyana host Puerto Rico in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having already faced each other once in this campaign.

The Golden Jaguars enter this fixture in outstanding form. They have won all five of their last five matches, including a 6-0 demolition of Cayman Islands and an 8-1 rout of Dominica, and sit top of Group 1 in League B.

Puerto Rico arrive in solid shape of their own. El Huracán Azul have won four of their last five games, with their only defeat coming against Guyana earlier in the group stage.

The two sides met in September, with Guyana claiming a 1-0 win on Puerto Rico's home turf. That result set the tone for Guyana's dominant group stage run.

With the group standings at stake, Puerto Rico will be looking to close the gap at the top. Guyana, meanwhile, will want to extend their lead and maintain their perfect record.

Read on below for all the information you need on how to watch this fixture live.

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