How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Madagascar with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Guinea-Bissau host Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification as both sides look to strengthen their positions in Group L.

Guinea-Bissau sit top of the group and arrive into this fixture with genuine momentum. Emiliano Te's side have won two of their last five matches, including a 3-0 victory over Nigeria, and will be eager to push further clear at the summit.

The two teams met just days ago, drawing 1-1 in Madagascar, which means this rematch carries immediate weight. Guinea-Bissau will feel they left points behind in that first leg and will be looking to make home advantage count.

Madagascar, managed by Corentin Martins, sit third in the group and need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive. They have drawn three of their last five matches, showing resilience without always finding the cutting edge to win.

The Malagasy side conceded four goals against Morocco in a friendly earlier this year, but their qualification campaign has been more compact. A draw away from home last time out will give them confidence heading into this reverse fixture.

This is a contest with genuine stakes for both teams. Guinea-Bissau need a win to cement their position at the top, while Madagascar must avoid defeat to stay in contention.

For details on how to watch this Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match live, read on below.

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