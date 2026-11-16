How to watch Guadeloupe vs Bermuda with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Guadeloupe host Bermuda in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the two sides separated by just one position in their group standings heading into this fixture.

Guadeloupe arrive in decent shape. Their last five results show a mixed but encouraging picture, with wins against Barbados and Bermuda bookending a run that also includes defeats to Saint Lucia. They sit third in the group and will want to strengthen that standing on home soil.

Bermuda have endured a difficult campaign. Five consecutive defeats across all competitions tell the story of a side struggling for consistency, and they travel to Guadeloupe sitting bottom of the group with little margin for error.

The two sides have met once in this Nations League cycle, with Guadeloupe winning 2-1 at Bermuda's ground. The visitors will need to show considerably more if they are to reverse that result.

For Guadeloupe, three points would consolidate their position and keep pressure on the sides above them. Bermuda need a result simply to stay relevant in the group.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest details on how to watch live.

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