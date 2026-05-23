Today's game between Gremio and Santos FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Santos FC in Serie A are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are confirmed broadcasters for this fixture. Watch live on Fanatiz or stream through Premiere.

Gremio host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a charged moment for both clubs, with the shadow of the 2026 World Cup falling heavily over the visiting side.

Gremio come into this game in reasonable shape across competitions. Luis Castro's side beat Palestino 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana midweek, and their league form has been steady if unspectacular, sitting just outside the bottom half with enough to suggest they can handle the pressure of a home fixture.

Santos arrive carrying considerably more noise. Neymar's situation has dominated the club's week, with a fresh calf injury raising serious doubts about his availability here and, more significantly, his readiness for Brazil's World Cup campaign. The forward was named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad, an announcement that prompted an emotional reaction from the player himself, but the latest setback has cast that inclusion into immediate uncertainty.

Coach Cuca faces the challenge of steadying a squad that has been pulled in multiple directions. A 3-0 league defeat to Coritiba last weekend was a damaging result, and Santos will need a sharper showing on the road if they are to climb away from the foot of the table.

Both sides sit in the lower reaches of the Serie A standings, which gives this fixture a quiet urgency that the broader Neymar storyline can sometimes obscure. Points matter here for different reasons, but they matter all the same.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gremio vs Santos FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis Castro has not confirmed a projected XI for Gremio, and no injury or suspension information has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news emerges.

For Santos, Cuca is also yet to confirm his starting lineup. The most significant concern surrounds Neymar, who has been reported to be dealing with a calf problem that could rule him out of this match. No further injury or suspension details have been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gremio have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana, and they also recorded a 3-0 away win against Deportivo Riestra in the same competition. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to Flamengo in Serie A, and they drew 1-1 with Bahia in the league. Across the five games, Gremio scored nine goals and conceded two, reflecting a solid defensive base.

Santos have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana, which followed a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Coritiba. Santos did beat Coritiba 2-0 in the Copa do Brasil during the same stretch, and they also drew 1-1 with Recoleta in continental play. The contrast between their cup and league performances has been a recurring theme across this run.





Head-to-Head Record





These two clubs have a relatively even recent record in Serie A, with neither side establishing clear dominance across their last five meetings. The most recent encounter ended 1-1 when Santos hosted Gremio in October 2025, while Gremio claimed a 1-0 win when the sides met in the first half of that same season. Santos have also won two of the five recorded fixtures, with Gremio taking the other two, and the series has been tight throughout, with most matches decided by a single goal.

Standings

Both clubs are stationed in the lower half of the Serie A table, with Gremio and Santos separated by just one position. Neither side can afford to drift further down, making this a fixture with genuine stakes for both dugouts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: