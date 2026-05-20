Today's game between Gremio and Palestino will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and watch the match as normal.

Gremio and Palestino meet in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Brazilian side looking to consolidate their position in Group F and the Chilean visitors needing points to stay in contention.

Gremio head into this fixture having drawn their most recent Serie A outing 1-1 against Bahia, a result that followed a convincing 3-0 cup win over Confianca. Their continental form has been solid, with a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra in the Sudamericana earlier this month underlining their threat in this competition.

Palestino arrive on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of La Serena in the Chilean Primera Division, though their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been less convincing. A 1-0 defeat to Montevideo City Torque in their last group stage outing leaves them with ground to make up.

The two sides last met in Santiago at the end of April, playing out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture. Gremio will be eager to take advantage of home conditions and turn that stalemate into three points.

Sitting second in Group F, Gremio hold a meaningful advantage over Palestino, who occupy fourth place. The pressure is firmly on the Chilean side to deliver a result on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gremio vs Palestino, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Gremio vs Palestino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Gremio ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture, and no projected starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Palestino have also not yet provided team news, with no confirmed absences or probable lineup available at this stage. Further details are expected to emerge in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gremio have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Bahia in Serie A, and they also drew 0-0 with Athletico Paranaense earlier in the month. The two wins in that run came by a combined score of 6-0, with a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra in the Copa Sudamericana and a 3-0 cup win over Confianca. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to Flamengo in the league.

Palestino's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat La Serena 5-1 in their most recent game and also defeated Colo Colo 1-0 in the Primera Division. Their draw came in the reverse fixture against Gremio, while defeats to Montevideo City Torque and Deportes Concepcion have dented their Sudamericana campaign. Across those five games, Palestino scored eight goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record

GRE Last match PAL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Palestino 0 - 0 Gremio 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Gremio and Palestino have met once in the available head-to-head record, drawing 0-0 in Santiago on April 30 in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. That single meeting offers limited precedent, but the blank scoreline in the reverse fixture sets an interesting backdrop for this home encounter.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Gremio currently sit second while Palestino are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Palestino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: