Today's game between Gremio and Montevideo City Torque will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Gremio host Montevideo City Torque in Copa Sudamericana Group F, a match that carries direct consequences for the group standings with the Uruguayan side arriving as table leaders.

Luis Castro's side have built genuine momentum heading into this fixture. A 3-2 win over Santos FC in Serie A on May 23 was their second victory in four days, following a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Palestino midweek. Gremio sit second in Group F and know that a win here would put serious pressure on the side directly above them.

Montevideo City Torque come in as the group's front-runners, but Marcelo Mendez's team have not had things entirely their own way. Their 4-1 demolition of Deportivo Riestra in the Sudamericana on May 19 was a statement result, though a 1-2 domestic defeat to Nacional sandwiched between their continental outings serves as a reminder that consistency has been a work in progress.

The head-to-head adds a sharp edge to proceedings. When these sides met earlier in this same competition, Torque claimed a 1-0 victory, meaning Gremio carry the motivation of revenge on home soil. That result gives the visitors confidence, but the dynamic shifts considerably when Gremio are playing in front of their own crowd.

Group F is tight enough that the outcome here will reshape the picture at the top. Torque can extend their advantage with a result; Gremio can leapfrog them with a win. The stakes are clear for both dugouts.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Gremio vs Montevideo City Torque, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Montevideo City Torque with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis Castro has not confirmed a projected XI for Gremio, and no injury or suspension information has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news emerges.

Marcelo Mendez has also yet to confirm his starting lineup for Montevideo City Torque, with no injury or suspension details currently available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gremio have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 win over Santos FC in Serie A on May 23, and they also beat Palestino 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana four days earlier. Their only defeat in this run came against Flamengo, who beat them 1-0 in the league, while a 1-1 draw with Bahia rounds out a sequence that shows Gremio scoring freely without conceding heavily.

Montevideo City Torque have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Club Atletico Progreso in the Primera Division on May 23, and they beat Deportivo Riestra 4-1 in the Copa Sudamericana on May 19. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-2 loss to Nacional in domestic competition. Torque also beat Palestino 1-0 in continental play, and their earlier 2-1 win over Club Atletico Progreso confirms a side that has found a productive rhythm across both competitions.





Head-to-Head Record

GRE Last match CAT 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Montevideo City Torque 1 - 0 Gremio 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data came in this same competition, with Montevideo City Torque beating Gremio 1-0 on April 9 in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, the match played at Torque's ground. That single result gives the visitors a narrow historical edge in this fixture, though the context changes with Gremio now playing at home.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Montevideo City Torque currently lead the table in first place, with Gremio sitting second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Montevideo City Torque today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: