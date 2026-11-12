Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin) in an all NFC North clash during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The Vikings (6-2) are hoping to rediscover their winning touch. After winning their opening six games of the season, they've suffered back-to-back losses to the Bills and the Lions

Green Bay (6-3) may sit bottom of the division, but they are on an upward trajectory following wins against the Panthers and the Patriots. They'll be looking to avenge their painful 39-22 defeat to Minnesota during the opening week of the regular season.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

Both teams enter the match-up with major storyline developments across their rosters and injury reports.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

Kirk Cousins Trade Return : Minnesota reacquired veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders before Tuesday's trade deadline in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. Cousins previously threw for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine starts for Las Vegas this season.

: Minnesota reacquired veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders before Tuesday's trade deadline in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. Cousins previously threw for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine starts for Las Vegas this season. Quarterback Uncertainty : Head coach Kevin O'Connell has not yet officially named Cousins the Week 10 starter, though Green Bay is preparing as if he will play. Incumbent starter Carson Wentz struggled in Monday night's loss to Buffalo and was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury, while Kyler Murray remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

: Head coach Kevin O'Connell has not yet officially named Cousins the Week 10 starter, though Green Bay is preparing as if he will play. Incumbent starter Carson Wentz struggled in Monday night's loss to Buffalo and was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury, while Kyler Murray remains sidelined with a hamstring issue. Blake Cashman in Concussion Protocol : Starting linebacker and defensive play-caller Blake Cashman entered the concussion protocol following Monday night's game and did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough. Cashman leads the Vikings with 76 tackles and 4.5 sacks, making his status critical on a short week. If he cannot clear protocol, Ivan Pace Jr. is expected to step into a larger role.

: Starting linebacker and defensive play-caller Blake Cashman entered the concussion protocol following Monday night's game and did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough. Cashman leads the Vikings with 76 tackles and 4.5 sacks, making his status critical on a short week. If he cannot clear protocol, Ivan Pace Jr. is expected to step into a larger role. Additional Key Injuries : Tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf), and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle) were all listed as non-participants on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

: Tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf), and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle) were all listed as non-participants on Wednesday's estimated injury report. Roster Transactions: To clear a roster spot for Cousins, Minnesota terminated the contract of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The team also signed running back Damon Bankston and linebacker Josh Ross to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers Team News

Josh Jacobs Sidelined : Running back Josh Jacobs fractured his right ring finger during Week 9's win over New England and requires surgery. He did not practice on Wednesday and will miss Sunday's game, leaving Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. to handle the bulk of the backfield workload.

: Running back Josh Jacobs fractured his right ring finger during Week 9's win over New England and requires surgery. He did not practice on Wednesday and will miss Sunday's game, leaving Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. to handle the bulk of the backfield workload. Micah Parsons Practice Window : Star edge rusher Micah Parsons remains on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list within his 21-day practice window. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to his knee recovery and an illness.

: Star edge rusher Micah Parsons remains on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list within his 21-day practice window. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to his knee recovery and an illness. Lengthy Injury Report : Green Bay listed a season-high 16 players on Wednesday's estimated injury report following a jog-through. Along with Jacobs, four other starters did not participate: safety Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), and edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (back), plus tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).

: Green Bay listed a season-high 16 players on Wednesday's estimated injury report following a jog-through. Along with Jacobs, four other starters did not participate: safety Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), and edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (back), plus tight end Josh Whyle (concussion). Offensive Line Adjustments : Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle) saw his first action of the season last week and rotated in at right guard. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the coaching staff has decided on its starting guard combination for Sunday against Minnesota's league-leading blitz rate, though he declined to reveal the lineup publicly.

: Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle) saw his first action of the season last week and rotated in at right guard. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the coaching staff has decided on its starting guard combination for Sunday against Minnesota's league-leading blitz rate, though he declined to reveal the lineup publicly. Recent Roster Moves: The Packers signed rookie tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad on Tuesday and designated running back Chris Brooks (ankle) to return from injured reserve, where he practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Green Bay Packers GB Form Minnesota Vikings MIN GB GB MIN MIN All Games All Games New England Patriots NE 27 45 Green Bay Packers GB W Green Bay Packers GB 27 19 Carolina Panthers CAR W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB L Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Green Bay Packers GB 31 7 Chicago Bears CHI W Matches played 5 Points scored 143 All Games All Games Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 23 Buffalo Bills BUF L Detroit Lions DET 19 15 Minnesota Vikings MIN L Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 10 Indianapolis Colts IND W New Orleans Saints NO 13 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN W Minnesota Vikings MIN 15 10 Miami Dolphins MIA W Matches played 5 Points scored 75

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 39 Green Bay Packers GB 22 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 16 Green Bay Packers GB 3 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 FT NFL Minnesota Vikings MIN 27 Green Bay Packers GB 25 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 29 Minnesota Vikings MIN 31 FT 102 Points scored 119

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks