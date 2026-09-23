Watch Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

24 Sept 2026 - 20:15 Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Thursday, September 24.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons

The game is being streamed live by Amazon Prime Video nationwide. You can also catch it live via local media markets, with the Green Bay area broadcast available on NBC 26 (WGBA), while fans in the Atlanta area can tune in via FOX 5 (WAGA).

For digital and mobile viewers, you also have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries your local NBC and FOX affiliates too.

You can even watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

The headline team news ahead of the Lambeau Field match-up is the return of Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons' starting quarterback, while the Packers face a heavily depleted offensive line and the likely absence of star wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The big shakeup for Kevin Stefanski’s 0-2 Falcons comes at quarterback. After struggling massively under backup Cooper Rush, failing to reach the red zone even once in two games, Michael Penix Jr. has officially been named the starter. He is making his 2026 season debut after fully recovering from a 2025 ACL tear.

Quarterback Clarity : Penix Jr. practiced fully. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has progressed to a limited participant as he works his way back from a Week 1 oblique injury, officially moving ahead of Rush to serve as Penix’s backup.

Key Concerns : Headlining the injury report are two premier defensive starters who missed the initial walkthrough: cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) and edge rusher Samson Ebukam (hamstring).

Green Bay Packers Team News

Matt LaFleur’s 1-1 Packers are limping into their home opener following a brutal, bruising overtime win against the Jets. Eleven players are on the initial short-week injury report, with major concerns centering on their offensive weapons and protection.

The Wide Receiver Room : Dynamic receiver Jayden Reed was carted off with a neck injury during Week 2 and did not practice; reports indicate there is no official timeline for his return. Conversely, Bo Melton (neck) was a full participant.

Offensive Line Crisis : Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) is expected to be sidelined long-term. Left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and his initial replacement Donovan Jennings (hand) both missed Monday's estimated session, threatening depth significantly.

Defensive Boost : In better news, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) returned as a full participant. Star defensive tackle Jvon Hargrave (knee/concussion protocol) upgraded to limited after missing last week.

Useful links

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