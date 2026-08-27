Watch Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

The Green Bay Packers host the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin) on Friday, August 28, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

28 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Lambeau Field

Whether you are watching locally or streaming on the go, there are a few ways to catch the action.

If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the Green Bay broadcast will be available on WGBA/NBC26, while it will air on KPHO/CBS5 in the Phoenix area.

For digital and mobile viewers, you can use NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local CBS and NBC affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local CBS and NBC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

The major storyline of this matchup centers on the sidelines. The game features Matt LaFleur (Packers Head Coach) squaring off against his younger brother, Mike LaFleur, who is in his first year as the Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals. This marks the first time they will face each other as opposing head coaches.

Because the two teams just completed an intense [joint training camp practice on Wednesday, the majority of the regular starters (including Green Bay QB Jordan Love) are expected to see limited to no action during Friday's game.

It will be worth keeping an eye on the Packers' running backs, where there's a battle for the RB2 spot behind Josh Jacobs, following the departure of Emanuel Wilson. MarShawn Lloyd is expected to fill that role, though minor injury concerns loom. Right guard is also a position to watch, with rookies and depth players vying for reps.

Arizona's rookie/backup quarterback Carson Beck is currently sitting out with sore ribs and didn't practice early in the week. Mike LaFleur noted there is only 'a chance' he plays on Friday, leaving the bulk of the snaps to depth quarterbacks behind starter Jacoby Brissett.

The Cardinals have significant regular-season concerns at running back. Veteran James Conner is still limited to individual work following his 2025 foot surgery and his Week 1 status remains highly uncertain. Meanwhile, backup Jeremiyah Love is entirely sidelined this week with a high ankle sprain. Expect Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight to get plenty of preseason gametime at Lambeau Field.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks