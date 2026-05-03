Today's game between Gotham FC and Racing Louisville will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling outside the country and want to access your usual streaming services, geo-restrictions may prevent you from tuning in. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a supported region, allowing you to watch the match as normal from wherever you are.

Gotham FC host Racing Louisville in NWSL action, with the two sides arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the table and with contrasting recent form to show for their efforts so far this season.

Gotham come into this match having strung together back-to-back wins, including a 3-0 dismantling of Bay FC and a 2-0 victory over Chicago Stars. That run has done much to lift the mood around a side that had looked uncertain in the early weeks of the campaign.

Racing Louisville arrive in a difficult moment. They have lost three of their last five and head into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Washington Spirit, leaving them rooted near the foot of the NWSL standings.

The gap between fourth and fifteenth tells its own story. Gotham will fancy their chances of extending their winning run at home, while Louisville will be looking for the kind of performance that showed earlier this month when they came from behind to beat Orlando Pride 3-2.

For Gotham, this is an opportunity to consolidate a place in the top four and build genuine momentum heading into a congested stretch of fixtures. A second consecutive clean sheet would further underline their defensive improvement.

Louisville have the attacking quality to cause problems on their day, but they will need to be far more consistent than they have been if they are to take anything from this game.

For full details on how to watch Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Gotham FC, and no projected XI has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official information.

The situation is the same for Racing Louisville, with no team news confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad updates before the match gets underway.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gotham FC head into this match in their best run of form in recent weeks. Two wins from their last five — including that convincing 3-0 result against Bay FC and a 2-0 away win over Chicago Stars — give them a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats across that stretch. The defeats came against Kansas City Current and Denver Summit FC, and a goalless draw with Orlando Pride in late March rounded out a mixed spell. Still, the back-to-back victories have shifted the feel around this squad considerably.

Racing Louisville's last five tell a more troubling story. They have managed just one win, one draw, and three defeats in that run. The win, a 3-2 comeback against Orlando Pride, offered encouragement, but losses to Washington Spirit, Houston Dash, and Seattle Reign FC have weighed heavily. Their most recent outing, a 1-0 defeat to Washington Spirit, leaves them without a win in four of their last five heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2, played at Gotham FC's ground in October 2025. Before that, Racing Louisville took a 1-0 home win in May 2025, which remains their most recent victory in the series. Across the last five meetings, neither side has dominated convincingly — the record includes one win for Louisville, one for Gotham from a 2-0 away victory in June 2024, and three draws, pointing to a series that has regularly been tight and difficult to call.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit fourth while Racing Louisville are placed fifteenth, with the gap between the sides reflecting the contrasting trajectories of their respective seasons so far.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: