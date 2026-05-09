Today's game between Gotham FC and Boston Legacy FC will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 6:30 PM.

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Gotham FC vs Boston Legacy FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo subscribers can stream the match live via their platform. The game is also available on ion and free-to-stream on Tubi, giving fans several ways to follow the action.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming services, geo-restrictions may prevent you from tuning in. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a supported region, so you can watch the match as normal from wherever you are.

Gotham FC host Boston Legacy FC in NWSL regular season action, with the two sides sitting at opposite ends of the table and carrying very different momentum into this fixture.

Gotham arrive in strong form. Three wins from their last five matches — including a 3-0 dismantling of Bay FC and back-to-back victories that have lifted them into the top half of the standings — make them clear favourites at home. Their defensive solidity has been a particular strength during this run.

Boston Legacy, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season just days ago, beating fellow expansion side Denver Summit FC 3-2 at Gillette Stadium. That result ended a miserable stretch and gave the club a much-needed lift, but one win does not erase the difficulties that have defined their campaign so far.

The gap in the standings between fifth and sixteenth tells its own story. Gotham will be looking to press their advantage in the top-five race, while Boston will want to show that last weekend's result was the start of something rather than a one-off.

For Boston, this is a stern test. Visiting a side in form and pushing for a top-four finish is not the fixture a team looking to build confidence would choose, but the NWSL schedule is unforgiving.

Gotham will know that dropping points at home to a side still finding its feet would be a costly slip. Expect them to come out with intent from the first whistle.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Gotham FC vs Boston Legacy FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Gotham FC, and no projected XI has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official information.

The situation is the same for Boston Legacy FC, with no team news confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad updates before the match gets underway.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gotham FC head into this match with three wins from their last five NWSL games, recording a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home win over Racing Louisville on May 3, following wins over Chicago Stars (2-0 away) and Bay FC (3-0 at home). The sole defeat in that stretch came against Kansas City Current, who beat them 2-1, while a goalless draw with Orlando Pride in late March rounded out the five-match period. Gotham have scored seven goals and conceded just one across those five fixtures, a return that underlines their recent defensive solidity.

Boston Legacy FC have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Denver Summit FC on May 3 — their first victory of the season. Prior to that, Boston drew 2-2 with North Carolina Courage before suffering defeats to Chicago Stars (2-0), San Diego Wave FC (1-0), and Utah Royals (2-1). Boston have scored eight goals in those five games but conceded nine, reflecting inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.





Head-to-Head Record

GOT Last match BOL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Boston Legacy FC 0 - 1 Gotham FC 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two clubs in the dataset took place on March 14, 2026, in NWSL action, with Gotham FC winning 1-0 away at Boston Legacy FC. That result gives Gotham the advantage across the recorded head-to-head, with Boston yet to take a point from this fixture.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit fifth while Boston Legacy FC are placed sixteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: