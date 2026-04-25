Today's game between Gotham FC and Bay FC will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Gotham FC vs Bay FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, giving you multiple ways to follow the NWSL action.

Gotham FC host Bay FC in NWSL action, with both sides looking to arrest inconsistent early-season form and climb the table.

Gotham have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks. They have scored just once across their last four league outings, and their defensive record has left them vulnerable at the wrong moments.

Bay FC arrive having shown they can hurt teams on their day. A 3-1 win over North Carolina Courage last month demonstrated their attacking potential, though back-to-back defeats either side of that result show there is still work to do in terms of consistency.

Sitting 13th in the NWSL standings, Gotham will feel the pressure to perform at home. A win here would do much to ease any early nerves around their campaign.

Bay FC, positioned 10th, are not in a dramatically better place but have the opportunity to push into the top half with a positive result on the road.

For viewers in the United States, the match is available to watch live on CBS and Paramount+. Full details on how to tune in are below.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Bay FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Gotham FC, and no projected XI has been released ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official information.

The situation is the same for Bay FC, with no team news confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad updates before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gotham FC come into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Kansas City Current, and they were beaten 2-0 by Denver Summit FC in late March. The two draws — both goalless, against Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage — highlight a side struggling to find the net. Across those five matches, Gotham have scored just one goal and conceded five.

Bay FC have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five. They beat North Carolina Courage 3-1 away from home in late March, their most convincing result in that run, and also edged Denver Summit FC 2-1. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Washington Spirit. Bay have scored eight goals in that five-game stretch but conceded eight as well, pointing to a side that can produce but remains open at the back.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with Bay FC as the home side in an NWSL fixture played in September 2025. Before that, Gotham won 2-1 at home in June 2025. Across the four recorded meetings, Gotham hold the stronger record, with two wins to Bay FC's none and one draw, including a 5-1 home victory for Gotham in October 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit 13th while Bay FC are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Bay FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: