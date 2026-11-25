How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Match Preview

Tonight's latest NBA regular-season matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors promises another thrilling chapter in this fierce Northern California rivalry. Both teams enter the stretch of the season fighting for crucial positioning in a loaded Western Conference playoff picture. The Warriors continue to rely on the timeless brilliance of Stephen Curry and their veteran core, though they have been managing minor rotational tweaks and health updates to maintain their fast-paced offensive rhythm. Meanwhile, the Kings bring their signature high-octane scoring attack, spearheaded by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, looking to capitalize on their recent floor spacing and transition dominance.

Recent form suggests this latest meeting could go down to the wire, as games between these Pacific Division foes are rarely decided until the final buzzer. Sacramento has been working to shore up its perimeter defense and find consistent closing execution in tight fourth quarters, while Golden State has leaned heavily on home-court energy and improved defensive stretches to fend off surging conference rivals. With playoff implications hanging in the balance every single night, tonight's showdown offers both squads a prime opportunity to make a statement and secure a vital tiebreaker in the standings.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA regular-season matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors have several ways to tune in, depending on their location. Nationally, fans can keep up with the action through standard league platforms like NBA League Pass, provided they reside outside the regional blackout zones. For those living in the local broadcast footprint, the game is available on NBC Sports Bay Area, which delivers comprehensive regional coverage of the Warriors.

If you are looking to watch the game for free, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Fubo carries NBC Sports Bay Area in its channel lineup for regional viewers, meaning you can sign up for the trial before tip-off, stream the entire game live without paying a dime, and simply cancel your subscription before the trial period ends if you do not wish to continue the service.