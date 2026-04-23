Eredivisie - Eredivisie De Adelaarshorst

Today's game between Go Ahead Eagles and AZ Alkmaar will kick-off at Apr 23, 2026, 12:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar are listed below. ESPN Select is broadcasting this Eredivisie fixture, and you can watch live or live stream through their platform.

Go Ahead Eagles host AZ Alkmaar at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer in an Eredivisie fixture that carries different weight for each side.

Go Ahead sit 11th in the table and will be looking to build momentum after a mixed recent run. Their last outing ended in a goalless draw at home to FC Groningen, though a 5-0 demolition of PEC Zwolle and a 6-0 win over NAC Breda earlier in the spring showed the firepower they carry on their day.

AZ arrive in a different headspace entirely. Pascal Jansen's side are sixth in the Eredivisie and have been balancing domestic duties with a deep European run, reaching the KNVB Cup final and competing in the Conference League.

Their most recent result was a 5-1 cup win over NEC Nijmegen, though the week before brought a 2-2 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg. The Conference League campaign has demanded a great deal from the squad.

In the Eredivisie, AZ's form has been solid. A 3-0 win at SC Heerenveen and a 2-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard underline their ability to pick up points consistently when the fixture list allows focus.

Go Ahead will fancy their chances at De Adelaarshorst, where the atmosphere can unsettle visiting sides. The question is whether AZ have enough left in the tank after their European exertions.

Read on for full details on how to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Go Ahead Eagles are without a number of players through injury, with Y. Salah Rahmouni, G. van Zwam, J. Dirksen, R. Weijenberg, G. Nauber, and P. Saathof all sidelined. No suspensions are in effect, and the projected XI features J. De Busser, A. Adelgaard, D. James, A. Sampsted, J. Kramer, S. Tengstedt, M. Suray, J. Breum, V. Edvardsen, M. Meulensteen, and S. Sigurdarson.

AZ Alkmaar have just one injury concern, with J. Hornkamp unavailable. No suspensions apply, and the projected XI is expected to read: J. Zoet, A. Penetra, W. Goes, M. de Wit, S. Mijnans, K. Smit, P. Koopmeiners, E. Dijkstra, I. Jensen, T. Parrott, and W. Pinto. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Go Ahead Eagles have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Eredivisie matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 0-0 home draw with FC Groningen on April 11. The standout results in that run were a 5-0 win over PEC Zwolle and a 6-0 victory against NAC Breda, though a 1-4 loss at Twente and a 0-2 defeat to FC Utrecht show the inconsistency in their form.

AZ Alkmaar have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 KNVB Cup win over NEC Nijmegen on April 19. They also drew 2-2 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League and recorded back-to-back Eredivisie wins against SC Heerenveen (3-0) and Fortuna Sittard (2-0), though a 0-3 loss to Shakhtar in the first Conference League leg represents the one blemish in that period.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 when AZ hosted Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie on December 7, 2025. Across the last five encounters, AZ Alkmaar have the stronger record, winning two and drawing two, with Go Ahead yet to claim a victory in that stretch. AZ won both Eredivisie away trips to Deventer by a 3-0 scoreline, in May 2025 and May 2024 respectively.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, Go Ahead Eagles currently sit 11th while AZ Alkmaar are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: