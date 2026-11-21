How to watch Girona vs Eibar with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Girona host Eibar at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in a Segunda Division fixture with implications at both ends of the table. Quique Alvarez's side sit fourth in LaLiga2, while Jokin Aranbarri brings an Eibar team just one place behind them in fifth.

Girona arrive into this match on the back of a 1-2 win over Real Oviedo, a result that steadied their recent form after back-to-back league defeats to Almeria and Real Sociedad B. Three wins from their last five across all competitions suggest a squad capable of momentum when results go their way.

Eibar's form tells a different story in terms of consistency. Their most recent Segunda Division outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Cadiz, and they have managed just one win in their last four league games. A Copa del Rey victory over Pamplona offered some confidence, but Aranbarri will know points in the league are what matter now.

The two sides are separated by a single position in the standings, making this a direct contest between teams with genuine promotion ambitions. Matches between sides this close in the table rarely lack intensity or purpose.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Girona vs Eibar, read on.

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