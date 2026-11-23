How to watch Gimnasia LP vs Newell's Old Boys with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - 1/8 23 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Gimnasia La Plata host Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional, with the venue and exact kick-off time still to be confirmed.

The hosts arrive in strong shape under Ariel Pereyra. They have won four of their last five matches and sit second in their Clausura group.

The form line has a clear shape. Gimnasia have scored in every game during that run, and they have found two goals in four of the five.

Newell's Old Boys come in with less momentum. Frank Kudelka's side have drawn their last three matches against Instituto, Union and San Lorenzo, and they have not lost since a 1-0 defeat at Gimnasia Mendoza in mid-October.

The visitors have been hard to beat but short of cutting edge, scoring five goals in five games. A first win since the 2-1 success over Central Cordoba de Santiago would lift them in the Clausura table, where they are sixth in Group A.

Gimnasia also hold the recent edge in this fixture, having won the last meeting 1-0 in November 2024.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

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