Watch Georgia State Panthers vs North Carolina A&T Aggies NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Georgia State Panthers vs North Carolina A&T Aggies kick-off time

4 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Center Parc Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Georgia State vs A&T

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be available to stream live on ESPN's official streaming service, with the game available on both the ESPN Select and the ESPN Unlimited plan.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN Unlimited as part of its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Select to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Early Georgia State Panthers vs North Carolina A&T Aggies Team News

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