Georgia Southern Eagles vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs live streams

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Post-Thanksgiving college football brings high-octane action to Statesboro as Louisiana Tech hits the road to clash with Georgia Southern in a crucial late-season battle. Both programs are fighting tooth and nail to bolster their bowl resumes, making every possession vital under the Saturday night lights. Fans looking to catch all the hard-hitting action live can tune in through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers looking to stream the game without hassle.

The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, ensuring supporters across the country have a front-row seat to the gridiron action. Cord-cutters can easily access the network through various live TV streaming services that carry ESPNU, allowing you to watch the broadcast on smart TVs, tablets, or mobile devices without needing a traditional cable box.

Georgia Southern enters this contest relying heavily on its explosive passing attack and home-field advantage inside Paulson Stadium, where opposing teams traditionally struggle with the deafening atmosphere. Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech counters with a resilient defense and a dynamic backfield aiming to control the clock and silence the hostile crowd. Expect a physical four-quarter war as both coaching staffs pull out all the stops to secure a statement victory before the postseason arrives.

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