Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee State Tigers NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee State Tigers kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Sanford Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee State Tigers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Georgia vs TN State

This matchup is an exclusive digital broadcast, meaning it will not be televised on traditional local or national television networks. To catch the action, you will need to stream the game live using the ESPN streaming service (specifically through the Unlimited plan), which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN Unlimited. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Unlimited to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Georgia vs Tennessee State Preview

Tennessee State enters Saturday’s game at 0-1 after a 26-24 loss to Jackson State in its season opener. Quarterback Daylin Lee completed 23 of 41 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown without an interception while also rushing for 40 yards and another score. Jayden Guy led the Tigers with nine catches for 148 yards, and Tennessee State finished with 354 total yards while converting 12 of 19 third downs. The Tigers had a chance to win late but came up short after driving inside the Jackson State 10-yard line.

No. 3 Georgia begins its season after going 12-2, winning the SEC championship and reaching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in 2025. Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns after throwing for 2,894 yards, while running back Nate Frazier is back after rushing for 947 yards. Georgia averaged 32.1 points and 402.4 total yards per game last season while allowing only 17.6 points per game. The Bulldogs will host Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium in the first meeting between the two programs.