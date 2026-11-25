How to watch Gent vs FK Crvena Zvezda with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Planet Group Arena

Gent host Crvena Zvezda at the Planet Group Arena in Ghent in the Conference League, with both clubs looking to improve their league phase positions.

The Belgian side arrive in 18th place and need results to stay clear of trouble. Rik De Mil's team lost 1-0 to SK Beveren in the league on November 22, a setback after they beat Kortrijk 1-0 earlier in the month.

Gent have found goals hard to come by in Europe lately. They were held to a 0-0 draw by KuPS on their last continental outing.

Crvena Zvezda sit 15th in the same table and travel in much better domestic form. Albert Riera's side beat FK Radnik Surdulica 2-0 in the Super Liga on November 21 and have won all five of their most recent matches.

The Serbian club also beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-1 in this competition on November 5. That run has given them a clear momentum edge heading to Belgium.

The two clubs have met before in Europe, with Crvena Zvezda winning both Europa League games in 2020. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow this one.

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