Fresno State Bulldogs vs Oregon State Beavers live streams

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Oregon State Beavers kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 22:00 Bulldog Stadium

Oregon State heads on the road to face Fresno State on November 29, 2026, with both programs fighting to secure vital late-November momentum and bolster their postseason résumés. As the regular season hits its dramatic conclusion, every possession carries massive weight for players and coaches alike. Fans looking to catch all the action live can tune in through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers looking to stream the game without hassle.

The matchup will be broadcast nationally on The CW, giving traditional television viewers easy access to the action. Cord-cutters have plenty of flexibility to stream the game live without a cable subscription, as The CW is widely available through various digital antenna setups, network apps, and live TV streaming services that carry local affiliates.

Both squads enter this late-season clash aiming to exploit weaknesses and finish their campaigns on a high note. Oregon State relies on a physical offensive approach to control the clock, while Fresno State leans on its explosive passing game and home-field advantage at Bulldog Stadium. Expect a tightly contested battle as both coaching staffs pull out all the stops to secure a statement victory before turning their full attention to bowl season preparations.

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