How to watch French Guiana vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 19:00

French Guiana face Saint Vincent and The Grenadines in Group 4 of CONCACAF Nations League B, with the group standings set to shift depending on the result.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines arrive as the form team in this group. They have won all five of their most recent matches, including a 1-0 win over Belize on November 15 and four wins from four against both Sint Maarten and Belize across the group stage.

French Guiana have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 victory over Sint Maarten, and they have beaten Belize twice during this campaign.

The two sides met earlier in this group stage, with Saint Vincent and The Grenadines winning 2-1 on home soil. French Guiana will be looking to reverse that result and apply pressure at the top of the standings.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines currently sit first in Group 4, with French Guiana in second. The gap between these two sides in the table makes this a direct contest for top spot.

Read on below for all the information on how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League fixture live.

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