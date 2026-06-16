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World Cup
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New York/New Jersey Stadium
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How to watch today's France vs Senegal World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
France vs Senegal
France
Senegal
World Cup

How to watch the World Cup match between France and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
World Cup - Grp. I
New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between France and Senegal will kick-off at Jun 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

FOX

FOX

Click here

Fubo

Fubo

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Telemundo

Telemundo

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

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Fox One

Fox One

Click here

How to watch France vs Senegal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

France vs Senegal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
France crest
France
FRA
Formation
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
4-2-3-1
16M. Maignan17W. Saliba5J. Kounde4D. Upamecano19T. Hernandez20D. Doue14A. Rabiot8A. Tchouameni11M. Olise7O. Dembele10K. Mbappe23M. Diaw19M. Niakhate2M. Sarr25M. Diouf15K. Diatta18I. Sarr10S. Mane17P. Sarr8L. Camara21H. Diarra11N. Jackson
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
4-2-3-1
France

Starting XI

Senegal

Manager

  • D. Deschamps
  • P. Thiaw

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5


Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last match

SEN

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

0

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1


Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Senegal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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