Today's game between France and Northern Ireland will kick-off at Jun 8, 2026, 3:10 PM.

TBD Click here

France host Northern Ireland in an international friendly at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, with Didier Deschamps using the occasion to sharpen his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Les Bleus come into this fixture with questions to answer. A 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in their most recent outing was a reminder that even the most fancied squads can be undone by slack defending, and Deschamps will want a more disciplined performance here.

Rayan Cherki has been one of the stories of France's pre-tournament build-up, catching the eye both on the pitch and off it. The Manchester City playmaker is pushing hard for a starting role and will see this as another opportunity to press his case.

William Saliba's fitness has been a concern, though Deschamps has offered reassurances that the Arsenal defender remains in contention for the World Cup despite a back issue sustained after a Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Northern Ireland arrive under Michael O'Neill having put together a decent result of their own, beating Guinea 1-0 in their most recent outing. The gap in quality between these two sides is significant, but O'Neill's team has shown it can be competitive and organised on the road.

For Northern Ireland, this friendly is a chance to test themselves against a world-class opponent and give their players meaningful minutes before the summer. Expectations are modest, but the squad will not lack for motivation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch France vs Northern Ireland, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and form.

How to watch France vs Northern Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps has no confirmed probable lineup available for this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for France ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Michael O'Neill is similarly without confirmed team news for Northern Ireland. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI data has been released at this stage. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 4 T. Atcheson

Form

France have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Ivory Coast, a 2-1 loss in a friendly on June 4. Before that, they beat Colombia 3-1 and Brazil 2-1 in back-to-back friendlies. In their final World Cup qualifying fixtures, France defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 and beat Ukraine 4-0. Across those five games, France scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Northern Ireland have one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Guinea in a friendly on June 4, which followed a 1-1 draw with Wales in March. Their three defeats came against Italy, Luxembourg, and Slovakia in World Cup qualifying. Northern Ireland scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between France and Northern Ireland in the provided dataset. Official records for this fixture will be updated when data becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: