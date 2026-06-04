Friendlies - Friendlies Stade de la Beaujoire

Today's game between France and Ivory Coast will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 3:10 PM.

France vs Ivory Coast is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France host Ivory Coast in an international friendly at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, with both nations using this fixture as final preparation before the World Cup kicks off in North America.

Didier Deschamps has a settled squad at his disposal, and the mood around Les Bleus is confident. Rayan Cherki, who has been generating headlines of his own after going viral during a pre-tournament photo session with President Emmanuel Macron, is set to feature in what shapes up as an intriguing audition for a starting role.

Kylian Mbappe leads the attack, with Marcus Thuram alongside him, as France look to sharpen their attacking combinations ahead of a tournament where expectations are sky-high.

Ivory Coast arrive in Nantes in strong form. Emerse Fae's side beat Scotland 1-0 in their most recent outing and thrashed South Korea 4-0 in their previous friendly, suggesting the Elephants are building real momentum.

Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare anchor the midfield, while Nicolas Pepe's inclusion adds pace and directness in attack. This is a squad with quality across the pitch and something to prove on the world stage.

With both teams set to meet in a World Cup group stage scenario in the coming weeks, this friendly carries an edge that goes beyond the occasion itself.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch France vs Ivory Coast, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch France vs Ivory Coast with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps names a strong projected XI with Mike Maignan in goal and a back four of Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, and Lucas Digne. Rayan Cherki, Aurelien Tchouameni, and N'Golo Kante form the midfield, with Michael Olise also included. William Saliba is absent through injury, with recent reports indicating the Arsenal defender's back problem has worsened and may require surgery after the World Cup.

For Ivory Coast, Emerse Fae has no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. Yahia Fofana starts in goal behind a back four of Ghislain Konan, Ousmane Diomande, Evan N'Dicka, and Guela Doue. Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, and Ibrahim Sangare make up the midfield, with Elye Wahi, Yan Diomande, and Nicolas Pepe leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 17 W. Saliba Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France arrive in this fixture on the back of four wins from their last five matches, drawing only once. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Colombia in a friendly, following a 2-1 win against Brazil. In their final World Cup qualifying matches, France beat Azerbaijan 3-1 and thrashed Ukraine 4-0, scoring eight goals across those two games. The only blemish in that run was a 2-2 draw with Iceland. France scored 12 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat coming against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. Their two most recent results are particularly impressive: a 1-0 win over Scotland and a 4-0 dismantling of South Korea. They also beat Gabon 3-2 and Burkina Faso 3-0 in AFCON group-stage action. Ivory Coast scored 10 goals across those five matches, conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2022, when France won 2-1 in a friendly. Before that, the two nations played out a goalless draw in November 2016. France also won their first recorded meeting in this dataset, a 3-0 result in August 2005. Across the three documented fixtures, France have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Ivory Coast's one.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: