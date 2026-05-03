Eredivisie - Eredivisie Fortuna Sittard Stadion

Today's game between Fortuna Sittard and Feyenoord will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 8:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on ESPN Select. You can sign up and stream the game directly through ESPN+.

Fortuna Sittard host Feyenoord at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion in Sittard in an Eredivisie fixture that carries different but real stakes for both sides.

Fortuna have endured a difficult run of results, winning just once in their last five league outings. Three defeats in that stretch leave them sitting 12th in the table, and they will need to produce something well above their recent level to trouble a Feyenoord side still chasing a top-two finish.

Feyenoord arrive in Sittard in second place, but Brian Priske's squad has shown inconsistency that will concern the club's ambitions. Three draws in their last five matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Ajax in March, suggest a team that has not yet found the reliability needed to mount a serious title challenge.

The injury situation at Feyenoord adds another layer of uncertainty. Several players are unavailable, and the depth of the squad will be tested again on the road against a home side that will be motivated to cause an upset.

Fortuna's own squad is not without problems. Injuries and a suspension have thinned their options, and the task of containing Feyenoord's attacking quality without a full complement of players is considerable.

This is a fixture where Feyenoord will be expected to collect three points, but their form on the road and the disruptions within the squad mean nothing can be taken for granted.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fortuna Sittard head into this match with a stretched squad. M. Branderhorst, N. Marsman, E. Michut, A. Halilovic, and R. Bayram are all listed as injured, while I. Pinto is suspended. No probable starting XI has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Feyenoord also carry a significant injury list into this fixture. I. Hwang, S. Steijn, S. Zand, S. van Persie, and L. Sauer are all unavailable through injury. No suspensions are in place for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Fortuna Sittard have won just one of their last five Eredivisie matches, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to SC Heerenveen on April 25, continuing a run of poor results that also included losses to AZ Alkmaar and Twente. The solitary win came away at FC Volendam in March. Fortuna have struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch across this stretch.

Feyenoord's recent record shows one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Eredivisie games. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 victory over FC Groningen on April 25, which represented a positive response after a run of draws. They also drew 1-1 with Ajax in March and shared the points with NEC Nijmegen on April 12. Feyenoord have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, a return that reflects the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2025, when Feyenoord hosted Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie and won 2-0. Prior to that, Feyenoord claimed a 2-0 win at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion in April 2025. Across the last five Eredivisie encounters, Feyenoord have won three, with one draw and one defeat — the draw coming in a 1-1 result at De Kuip in November 2024.

Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, Feyenoord sit second while Fortuna Sittard are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fortuna Sittard vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: