Today's game between Fluminense and Operario Ferroviario will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Fluminense vs Operario Ferroviario are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, FOX Deportes, or Fox One.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service unavailable, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal. Check the terms of your streaming service before doing so.

Fluminense host Operario Ferroviario in a Cup fixture that brings together two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons.

Fluminense have been inconsistent across all fronts. The Rio de Janeiro club have taken just one win from their last five matches, drawing two and losing two, with defeats in both the Serie A and Copa Libertadores piling pressure on the squad in recent weeks.

The Cup offers a different kind of challenge, and a different kind of opportunity. After a goalless draw in the first leg played at Operario's ground, this second meeting at Fluminense gives the home side the chance to settle the tie on their own terms.

Operario Ferroviario arrive from the second tier, competing in Serie B, but they have shown they are not here simply to make up numbers. That 0-0 in the first leg demonstrated their defensive discipline, and a 3-0 win over Londrina EC in the league last week showed they can score when the moment demands it.

A heavy 3-0 defeat to CRB on May 9 will have tempered confidence heading into this trip, but Operario will back themselves to cause problems for a Fluminense side that has struggled for clean sheets and momentum.

With the tie level and everything still to play for, both teams have genuine reason to believe they can advance. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Cup fixture live.

How to watch Fluminense vs Operario Ferroviario with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Fluminense ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Operario Ferroviario have also not released official squad or fitness updates. No confirmed absences or probable lineup data is available for the away side, and further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Fluminense have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Vitoria in the Serie A on May 9, which followed a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente Rivadavia on May 7. Earlier in the run, a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Internacional and a 2-0 Libertadores loss to Bolivar underlined a difficult stretch. The sole bright spot came with a 2-1 Serie A win over Chapecoense AF on April 26.

Operario Ferroviario have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Serie B defeat to CRB on May 9, which followed a 3-0 win over Londrina EC on May 3. The earlier part of the run included a 0-0 Serie B draw with Fortaleza, a 0-0 Cup draw with Fluminense in the first leg, and a 2-1 Serie B defeat to Vila Nova.





Head-to-Head Record

FLU Last match OPF 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Operario Ferroviario 0 - 0 Fluminense 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in the Cup on April 24, 2026, when Fluminense travelled to Operario Ferroviario and the match ended 0-0. That first-leg stalemate means the tie is level heading into this second meeting, with no goals scored between the clubs across their sole head-to-head encounter.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Operario Ferroviario today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: