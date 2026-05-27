Today's game between Fluminense and Deportivo La Guaira will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match, giving viewers in the United States multiple ways to follow the action live.

Fluminense host Deportivo La Guaira in Group C of the Copa Libertadores, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group stage reaches its final stretch.

Luis Zubeldia's Fluminense arrive in strong form. Three wins and two draws from their last five matches, including a 2-1 victory over Bolivar in the Copa Libertadores, have established them as a serious contender in the group. They sit third in Group C, but the points picture means this match is far from a formality.

Deportivo La Guaira come into this fixture under pressure. Hector Bidoglio's side have won just one of their last five matches, a 2-0 away victory over Portuguesa FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division on May 23. Their Copa Libertadores form is the concern, with a 4-2 defeat to Independiente Rivadavia in their most recent group stage outing leaving them in fourth place.

The Venezuelan side drew 0-0 with Fluminense in the reverse fixture in April, which shows they are capable of containing this opposition. But La Guaira's path to the knockout rounds is narrowing, and they will need more than a point from this trip to Rio de Janeiro.

Fluminense, balancing a demanding schedule across the Copa Libertadores and Serie A, have shown the depth and consistency to compete on both fronts. A loss to Mirassol on May 23 was a rare stumble, but their overall trajectory this season has been upward.

For La Guaira, this is a match they must approach with ambition. For Fluminense, three points would solidify their position in a group that is still far from settled.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fluminense manager Luis Zubeldia has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news is expected closer to kick-off.

Deportivo La Guaira coach Hector Bidoglio is similarly without confirmed squad information, with no absences or projected XI currently available. Updates will be added as both clubs release their preparations.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Fluminense have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Mirassol on May 23, which ended a run of three consecutive victories. Those wins included a 2-1 Copa Libertadores success over Bolivar and a 2-1 Serie A victory over Sao Paulo. A 2-2 draw with Vitoria in the league also featured in the sequence. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded six.

Deportivo La Guaira have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 away win over Portuguesa FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division on May 23. Before that, a 4-2 Copa Libertadores defeat to Independiente Rivadavia on May 21 was a significant setback. The three draws in the run, including back-to-back stalemates against Universidad Central, show a side that struggles to impose itself consistently. La Guaira scored four goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

FLU Last match DLG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Deportivo La Guaira 0 - 0 Fluminense 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came on April 7, 2026, when Deportivo La Guaira hosted Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores group stage and the match ended 0-0. That single fixture represents the full head-to-head picture between the clubs at this level, leaving the tie level on points from their direct encounter.

Standings

In Group C of the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense sit third and Deportivo La Guaira are fourth, meaning both sides have work to do if they are to advance from the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: