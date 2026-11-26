How to watch Fluminense vs Cruzeiro with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 27 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Fluminense host Cruzeiro in a Serie A meeting between two sides in the top four. Marcao's team sit fourth and Artur Jorge's visitors are third, so the result will matter in the race for continental places.

Fluminense come into the game in good shape. They have won four of their last five league matches, most recently beating Mirassol 1-0 after a win away at Sao Paulo.

That run has been built on a tight defence. Fluminense kept three straight clean sheets before the Mirassol game, including a 3-0 win at Vitoria.

Cruzeiro have been just as reliable. They have won each of their last five league games, including a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras and a 2-1 win at Chapecoense.

The visitors have also shown they can score in bunches, with a 3-2 win over Bahia in that sequence. They have not dropped points in the league since the start of October.

The sides drew 1-1 in their most recent meeting in May, so there is little to separate them. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

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