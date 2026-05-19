Today's game between Fluminense and Bolivar will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Fluminense vs Bolivar are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service unavailable, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access the broadcast as normal. Check the terms of your streaming service before doing so.

Fluminense host Bolivar in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture that carries real weight for both sides in Group C.

Fluminense head into this match on the back of a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on May 16, a result that offered some relief after a turbulent run. Two draws and a defeat in the three matches before that had kept pressure on the squad, and the Libertadores has been a particular source of frustration. A 2-0 loss to Bolivar in the reverse fixture at the end of April left them sitting fourth in the group, and they need points at home to stay in contention.

That earlier defeat gives this match a clear edge for the Rio de Janeiro side. Fluminense will know that another loss to the same opponents would make progress from the group extremely difficult.

Bolivar arrive in uncertain form. The Bolivian club have not won in their last four matches, drawing three and losing one, with a 3-2 defeat to Universitario de Vinto in the Primera Division on May 16 their most recent outing. They sit second in Group C, but their form heading into Brazil gives Fluminense genuine reason for confidence.

Despite that recent wobble, Bolivar's position in the standings reflects a campaign that has been more consistent than Fluminense's across the group stage. They have the buffer of second place and will look to defend it.

For Fluminense, this is a match they must approach with urgency. The Maracana crowd will expect a reaction from the April reverse, and the home side have the motivation to deliver one.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense vs Bolivar live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Bolivar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Fluminense ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Bolivar have also not released official squad or fitness updates ahead of the trip to Brazil. No confirmed absences or probable lineup data is available for the away side, and further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Fluminense have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on May 16, which followed a 2-1 Cup win over Operario Ferroviario on May 13. The two matches before that ended in draws, a 2-2 stalemate with Vitoria in the Serie A and a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente Rivadavia. Their sole defeat in the five-match stretch was a 2-0 Serie A loss to Internacional on May 3.

Bolivar have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 Primera Division defeat to Universitario de Vinto on May 16. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Nacional Potosi and played out a goalless draw with Blooming, both in the Primera Division. A 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Deportivo La Guaira on May 6 preceded a 1-2 Primera Division win at GV San Jose, their only victory in the run.





Head-to-Head Record

FLU Last match BOL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Bolivar 2 - 0 Fluminense 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in the Copa Libertadores on April 30, 2026, when Bolivar hosted Fluminense and won 2-0. That result represents the sole head-to-head encounter on record, with Bolivar taking all three points and keeping a clean sheet in that fixture.

Standings

In Group C of the Copa Libertadores, Bolivar sit second and Fluminense fourth, meaning the home side need a positive result to close the gap and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Bolivar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: