Florida State Seminoles vs Virginia Cavaliers kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Doak Campbell Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Cavaliers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 15:30 p.m. ET (14:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Florida State vs Virginia

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN 2. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN 2 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Virginia vs Florida State Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) face the Florida State Seminoles (2-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Virginia enters its first true road game of the season after a 42-3 win over Delaware. The Cavaliers have been especially strong on defense, allowing just 13.0 points per game while leading the nation in defensive passing efficiency. Virginia is also 1-0 in ACC play after opening the season with a win over NC State. The Cavaliers will be trying to beat Florida State for the third straight time after taking last year’s meeting in double overtime.

Florida State comes in off a 34-7 victory over Central Arkansas. The Seminoles finished with 417 total yards, giving them more than 400 yards of offense in three of their first four games, while the defense held Central Arkansas to a season-low seven points. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has thrown for 928 yards through four games, with Ousmane Kromah leading the rushing attack at 397 yards. Florida State is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in ACC play as it looks to protect a home series record of 9-1 against Virginia in Tallahassee.