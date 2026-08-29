Watch Florida State Seminoles vs New Mexico State Aggies NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Florida State Seminoles vs New Mexico State Aggies kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Doak Campbell Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the New Mexico State Aggies. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Florida State vs New Mexico State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the CW. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the CW, and also bundles ESPN Unlimited in with all of its plans.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the CW to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Florida State Seminoles vs New Mexico State Aggies Match Preview

New Mexico State enters the 2026 season with a much-needed fresh slate after finishing 4-8 last year. The Aggies closed 2025 with a 31-24 overtime loss to Middle Tennessee, finishing with 395 total yards. Returning receiver TK King had the best game of his career, catching 10 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard score. New Mexico State also forced at least one turnover in every game last season, something the program had not done since 2011. King is back on the 2026 roster and gives the Aggies an experienced target as they begin the season with a road test at Florida State.

Florida State struggled in 2025, going just 5-7. The Seminoles ended the year with a 40-21 loss to Florida, allowing 266 rushing yards to Gators running back Jadan Baugh. Returning wide receiver Duce Robinson caught three passes for 60 yards in the loss, including a 44-yard reception. Robinson had also produced 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches against Virginia Tech two weeks earlier and returns as one of Florida State’s main offensive options. The Seminoles will try to start the new season on better footing when they host New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.



