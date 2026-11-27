Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators live streams

Florida State Seminoles vs Florida Gators kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Doak Campbell Stadium

Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee plays host to one of college football's fiercest rivalries as Florida visits Florida State on November 27, 2026, with late-season pride and crucial momentum hanging in the balance. You can catch every snap live on ABC, or stream the action directly by signing up for a Fubo free trial.

The Gators roll into enemy territory looking to impose their physical style on the road, relying on a hard-nosed rushing attack and opportunistic defensive plays to silence a hostile road crowd. Florida's offensive coordinator has emphasized clean execution and protecting the football early to quiet the Seminoles' vocal home supporters and dictate the tempo from the opening drive.

Florida State aims to defend home turf under the Friday night lights, leaning on their explosive playmakers in the secondary and a pass rush designed to disrupt the Gators' backfield rhythm. The Seminoles' dynamic quarterback and receiving corps will test the Florida defense deep downfield, making red-zone stops and third-down conversions the deciding factors in this Sunshine State showdown.

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