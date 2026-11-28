Florida International Golden Panthers vs Sam Houston State Bearkats live streams

Florida International Golden Panthers vs Sam Houston State Bearkats kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Pitbull Stadium

Post-Thanksgiving college football brings critical late-November intensity as Sam Houston State hits the road to clash with Florida International. With bowl eligibility and postseason positioning hanging in the balance, both programs need a statement victory under the Florida lights. Fans wanting to catch every snap live can stream the action using Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers looking for cable-free coverage.

The matchup will be broadcast live exclusively on ESPN+, making it straightforward for cord-cutters to tune in from phones, tablets, or living room streaming devices. Traditional cable isn't required, as a high-speed internet connection and an active ESPN+ subscription unlock the complete live feed from kickoff to the final whistle.

Both squads enter this late-season test aiming to execute their offensive schemes and shore up defensive lapses that plagued them earlier in the fall. Coaching staffs have spent the week making crucial adjustments to exploit opposing secondary weaknesses, turning this tactical chess match into a defining moment for each roster's closing stretch.

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