Florida International Golden Panthers vs New Mexico State Aggies kick-off time

7 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Pitbull Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Florida International Golden Panthers and the New Mexico State Aggies. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, October 7, at 19:30 p.m. ET (17:30 p.m. MT).

How to watch and live stream Florida International vs New Mexico State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN 2. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN 2. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN 2 to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Florida International vs New Mexico State Preview

The Florida International Panthers (2-2) face the New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) at Pitbull Stadium on Wednesday night in College Football action. The game will be FIU’s Conference USA opener, while New Mexico State enters at 1-0 in league play.

FIU enters the matchup after a 20-3 win over LIU in its final nonconference game. The Panthers’ defense allowed only three points, recorded three sacks and eight tackles for loss, and shut out the Sharks in the second half. JJ Kohl threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Carter, while Anthony Carrie led a rushing attack that produced a season-high 167 yards. FIU is 2-0 at home this season and has won four straight games at Pitbull Stadium dating back to 2025.

New Mexico State comes in off a 34-13 victory over Western Kentucky in its Conference USA opener. James Jones rushed for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown, while Adam Damante threw for 146 yards and a score and added another touchdown on the ground in his first start of the season. The Aggies also recorded six sacks, held WKU to just 46 rushing yards and got a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown from De’Marcus Peters. New Mexico State has forced a turnover in 20 of its last 21 games and enters Wednesday tied atop the CUSA standings.