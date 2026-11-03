How to watch Flamengo vs Gremio with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Premiere

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 4 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Flamengo host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that pits the league leaders against a side fighting to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo arrive in strong domestic form. Back-to-back Serie A wins over Bahia and Atletico MG have kept them at the summit, and a 1-4 victory over Vasco da Gama in their most recent league outing underlined their attacking intent. The Copa Libertadores exit on penalties against Estudiantes stings, but the squad has shown it can channel that frustration into league performances.

Gremio's situation is far more pressing. Renato Gaucho's side sit 15th in the table and cannot afford to let ground slip. Three consecutive wins — at Coritiba, at home to Athletico Paranaense, and most recently a 2-0 cup win over Atletico MG — have injected some confidence into a squad that looked brittle not long ago.

The turnaround in Gremio's form is real, but they face a steep test here. Flamengo at home, with the league title in their sights, represents the toughest possible examination of whether that momentum is genuine.

Gabriel Jesus, who recently completed a move to Barcelona after turning down Flamengo's approach, will not feature — but Jardim has enough quality across his frontline to cause Gremio serious problems.

For Gremio, a point would be a significant result. A win would be a statement. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Gremio live.

Team news & squads