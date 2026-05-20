Today's game between Flamengo and Estudiantes will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Estudiantes are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access this Copa Libertadores fixture through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to a server in a supported region so you can watch the match as normal. Sign up for a reputable VPN service, select a server in the appropriate country, and access your chosen broadcaster's platform to stream the game.

Flamengo host Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs meeting for the second time in this group stage campaign after a 1-1 draw in the first encounter back in April.

Flamengo arrive at this fixture in mixed domestic form. The Rio side drew 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on May 17, their second draw in the last five matches, sandwiched around a 2-0 cup defeat to Vitoria. Their one win in that stretch came on the road at Gremio, a 1-0 result in Serie A that showed their ability to grind out results away from home.

Estudiantes have been difficult to beat in recent weeks without producing dominant performances. Three draws from their last five matches, including a 1-1 stalemate with Cusco FC in the Copa Libertadores, reflect a side that defends its shape but has struggled to convert opportunities consistently.

The Copa Libertadores context adds weight to this fixture. Flamengo sit first in Group A and Estudiantes second, meaning the outcome could shape which side finishes the group phase in the stronger position.

Flamengo's continental ambitions are well established, and their home crowd will back them to push for a win after failing to separate the sides in La Plata. Estudiantes, for their part, showed enough defensive discipline in that first leg to frustrate the Brazilians.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Flamengo ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been confirmed.

Estudiantes also have no confirmed squad information available at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Flamengo have taken one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, with their most recent outing ending 1-1 against Athletico Paranaense in Serie A on May 17. Their sole victory in the run came at Gremio, a 1-0 Serie A win on May 10. They also drew 2-2 with Vasco da Gama and 1-1 with Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores earlier in the sequence, and suffered a 2-0 cup defeat to Vitoria on May 15. Across those five matches, Flamengo scored five goals and conceded five, a less clinical return than their earlier-season output.

Estudiantes have gone one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss to Racing Club in the Liga Profesional on May 10, while a 1-1 draw with Cusco FC in the Copa Libertadores on May 6 preceded that. Their one win in the run came against Club Atletico Platense, a 2-0 away victory on May 3. Estudiantes scored four goals and conceded three across the five games, with their defensive record holding up in most matches despite limited attacking output.





Head-to-Head Record





All three recorded meetings between these sides have come in the Copa Libertadores, and none has produced a decisive winner across the series. The most recent match was the first leg of this group stage tie on April 30, 2026, when Estudiantes and Flamengo drew 1-1 in La Plata. The two previous encounters came in September 2025, when Estudiantes won 1-0 at home before Flamengo responded with a 2-1 victory on their own ground. Flamengo lead the overall series with one win to Estudiantes' one, with one match drawn, and the sides have scored four goals apiece across the three fixtures.

Standings

In Group A of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo currently sit top of the table with Estudiantes directly behind them in second place, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the group's two leading sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: