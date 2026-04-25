Eredivisie - Eredivisie de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and FC Groningen will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 10:30 AM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN Select. You can sign up and stream the game directly through ESPN+.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to watch the match on your usual streaming platform, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you get around geo-restrictions and access your preferred service from abroad.

Feyenoord host FC Groningen at De Kuip in Rotterdam in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight for the home side's ambitions near the top of the table.

Feyenoord sit second in the Eredivisie standings, but their recent form has been far from convincing. Brian Priske's side have drawn four of their last five league matches, and a home defeat or another dropped point here could prove costly in the title race.

The injury list at De Kuip is lengthy. With several key personnel unavailable, questions remain over how Feyenoord will line up and whether the squad depth is sufficient to grind out a result against a Groningen side that has been in decent shape.

Groningen arrive in Rotterdam having won three of their last five Eredivisie games, including an impressive 3-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in March. They are ninth in the table but have shown they can compete with the division's stronger sides.

Off the pitch, Feyenoord's squad situation has attracted attention beyond the injury list. Raheem Sterling, who joined the club in February, looks set to depart at the end of the season with a contract extension ruled out, leaving his Rotterdam chapter likely to end as quietly as it began.

For Groningen, this is a chance to play without pressure at one of Dutch football's most atmospheric grounds. A positive result would represent a genuine statement of their quality this season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Feyenoord vs FC Groningen, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Feyenoord vs FC Groningen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Feyenoord head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. T. Beelen, G. Read, A. Ahmedhodzic, L. Sauer, I. Hwang, S. Steijn, S. Zand, and S. van Persie are all listed as injured, leaving the squad stretched ahead of what is a pivotal Eredivisie match. No probable starting XI has been confirmed, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Groningen have a cleaner bill of health, with M. Hoekstra the only player listed as injured. No suspensions are in place for the away side, and further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Feyenoord have drawn four of their last five Eredivisie matches, picking up just one win in that run. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against NEC Nijmegen on April 12, and they also drew 1-1 with Ajax in March. The solitary victory came against Excelsior, 2-1, in mid-March. Across those five games, Feyenoord scored seven goals and conceded six, a return that reflects their inconsistency in both halves of the pitch.

Groningen's recent form is considerably more positive. They have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw at Go Ahead Eagles on April 11, but before that they beat Telstar 2-0 away and demolished AZ Alkmaar 3-0. They also defeated Ajax 3-1 in early March. Groningen have scored eight goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2025, when FC Groningen hosted Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and lost 0-1. Prior to that, Feyenoord won 4-1 at De Kuip in April 2025. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Feyenoord have won three, with one draw and one win for Groningen, who claimed a 2-2 draw at home in September 2024.

Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, Feyenoord are second while FC Groningen sit ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs FC Groningen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: