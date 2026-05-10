Eredivisie - Eredivisie de Kuip

Today's game between Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 10:45 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on ESPN Select. You can sign up and stream the game directly through ESPN+.

For viewers travelling abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to connect to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch on your usual streaming platform from anywhere in the world.

Feyenoord host AZ Alkmaar at De Kuip in Rotterdam in an Eredivisie fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season approaches its conclusion.

Feyenoord sit second in the table and will be determined to protect that position. Brian Priske's side claimed a 1-2 win at Fortuna Sittard on May 3, but three draws in their last five matches tell the story of a team that has been inconsistent at the worst possible time.

AZ arrive sixth and will need a result to keep their own ambitions alive. They drew 2-2 at Twente in their most recent outing, a point that extended a run of mixed form across multiple competitions.

Feyenoord carry a notable injury list into this game. Several first-team players are unavailable, which adds uncertainty to Priske's selection options and places greater responsibility on those fit to play.

AZ have their own absentees but head to Rotterdam with a settled projected XI and the confidence that comes from scoring freely in recent weeks, including a 5-1 cup win over NEC Nijmegen in April.

De Kuip will generate the kind of atmosphere that has defined Feyenoord's home record this season. The pressure falls on the hosts to convert that advantage into three points.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Feyenoord head into this fixture without several first-team players. S. Steijn, S. van Persie, S. Zand, I. Hwang, and L. Sauer are all listed as injured. No suspensions are in place for the home side. The projected XI includes T. Wellenreuther in goal, with a back line of M. Deijl, J. Bos, T. Watanabe, and G. Trauner, and A. Ueda leading the attack.

AZ Alkmaar travel to Rotterdam without J. Hornkamp and B. van Duijl through injury, and no suspensions are in effect. Their projected XI is led by R. Owusu-Oduro in goal, with T. Parrott expected to start up front. Team news for both sides will be updated closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Feyenoord have won two, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-2 victory at Fortuna Sittard on May 3, and they also beat FC Groningen 3-1 on April 25. Three draws in that run — including a 1-1 stalemate with Ajax in March — reflect a pattern of dropped points that has complicated their title push.

AZ Alkmaar have won two, drawn three, and lost none of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent match ended 2-2 at Twente on May 3. A 5-1 KNVB Cup win over NEC Nijmegen on April 19 and a 3-0 Eredivisie victory over SC Heerenveen on April 12 show the attacking output AZ can produce when they are at their best. They also drew 2-2 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League during that stretch, underlining the demands placed on their squad.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on September 21, 2025, when AZ Alkmaar hosted Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and the match ended 3-3. Before that, Feyenoord won 1-0 at AZ on April 5, 2025, and claimed a 3-2 home victory at De Kuip on November 2, 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Feyenoord have won three and AZ one, with one draw, and Feyenoord also won 2-0 at home in a KNVB Cup tie in February 2024.

Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, Feyenoord sit second while AZ Alkmaar are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: