How to watch FC Porto vs Paredes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Taca de Portugal - Game Week 4 20 Nov 2026 - 15:45

FC Porto take on Paredes in the Taça de Portugal, with the Portuguese giants looking to progress in the domestic cup competition.

Porto arrive in strong form, having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their recent Champions League result against Napoli underlined the quality running through this squad.

Paredes compete in Liga 3, Portugal's third tier, and have shown resilience in their own recent fixtures. They arrive as clear underdogs but have earned their place in this round.

The cup format means Porto cannot afford complacency. Upsets are a fixture of the Taça de Portugal, and Paredes will be eager to cause one.

Broadcast information for this fixture is not currently confirmed. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest details on how to watch live.

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