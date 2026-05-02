Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between FC Porto and Alverca will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 3:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for FC Porto vs Alverca are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry Liga Portugal coverage in the United States and are the primary destinations for this fixture.

FC Porto host Alverca at Estadio do Dragao in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries significant weight at the top of the table. Francesco Farioli's side sit first in the standings and are closing in on the title.

Porto arrive in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Liga Portugal outing ended in a 1-2 away win at Estrela da Amadora, a result that kept the pressure on their title rivals.

Farioli has recently ruled out a move to Chelsea, reaffirming his commitment to the project at Estadio do Dragao. That focus on Porto's domestic push should be felt in the team's intensity against a side they have historically dominated.

Alverca sit ninth in the Liga Portugal standings and come into this fixture with a mixed run of results. They beat Arouca 2-1 in their last outing but have struggled for consistency, losing twice in their previous five games.

The visitors will need to be considerably more composed than they were in the reverse fixture earlier this season, when Porto dismantled them 3-0 at their own ground.

With the title race entering its final stretch, Porto will be eager to put this one to bed early. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Porto vs Alverca live.

How to watch FC Porto vs Alverca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Porto head into this match without Luuk de Jong, who is listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Alverca are without three players through injury: F. Chissumba, J. Martinez, and T. Mendes are all unavailable for the trip to Porto. No suspensions affect the away squad. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Form

Porto have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Estrela da Amadora in Liga Portugal, while they also beat Tondela 2-0 and Estoril 1-3 in the league during that run. The one blemish came in the Europa League, where they fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest. Porto scored seven goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, with the draw coming against Sporting CP in the Taca de Portugal.

Alverca have won three of their last five in Liga Portugal, losing twice. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over Arouca, and they also beat Casa Pia AC 3-1 and Rio Ave 1-2 in that period. Their heaviest defeat came against Sporting CP, who beat them 4-1. Alverca scored nine goals across the five games but conceded eight, reflecting a side that can score but remains vulnerable at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in December 2025, when Porto won 3-0 away at Alverca in Liga Portugal. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches in the dataset, Porto have won four times with one draw, scoring seven goals and conceding two. The only match without a Porto victory was a 0-0 draw at Estadio do Dragao in March 2002.

Standings

In the Liga Portugal table, FC Porto sit first while Alverca are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Alverca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: