How to watch FC Nordsjaelland vs Panathinaikos with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Right To Dream Park

FC Nordsjaelland host Panathinaikos at Right To Dream Park in Farum in a Conference League league-phase fixture.

The Danish side sit 25th in the standings and need points to move away from the bottom of the table. Their season has been uneven in Europe, with a 2-0 defeat to Monaco on November 5 the latest reverse on the continental stage.

Domestic form has given Jens Foensskov Olsen's team reason for confidence. Nordsjaelland beat FC Koebenhavn 5-0 in the Superleague on November 22 and won 6-1 at Randers a fortnight earlier.

Panathinaikos arrive in a very different position. Jacob Neestrup's side are second in the Conference League table and have won all five of their most recent matches.

The Greek club beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in Europe on November 5 and followed that with a 2-0 win over OFI Crete in the Super League on November 22.

The two clubs have met once before, in a friendly in July 2025. Here is how to follow the action.

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