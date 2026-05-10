Today's game between FC Koeln and FC Heidenheim will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 11:30 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for FC Koeln vs FC Heidenheim are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch without geo-restrictions blocking your access.

FC Koeln host FC Heidenheim at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne in a Bundesliga fixture with real consequences at the bottom of the table. With both sides locked in a fight to avoid relegation, there is very little margin for error.

Koeln sit 14th in the Bundesliga standings, a position that offers only modest comfort. They have drawn three of their last five league matches and beaten Werder Bremen 3-1, but a 1-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on April 25 showed they are not yet safe. A lengthy injury list and a suspension for Elias Martel add to the pressure on the home side.

Heidenheim arrive in an even more precarious position, sitting bottom of the table in 18th. Frank Schmidt's side showed genuine resilience last weekend, coming back twice at the Allianz Arena before a 100th-minute Michael Olise equaliser denied them a famous win against Bayern Munich. That 3-3 draw was a point gained in spirit, but points from games like this one are what will ultimately decide their fate.

The visitors carry their own injury concerns but have shown they can score goals in difficult circumstances. Striker Eren Dinkci was unfortunate not to find the net against Bayern, denied by a sharp save when clean through. He will be central to whatever Heidenheim can produce here.

Koeln's preparations have been complicated by speculation off the pitch. Reports have linked the club with a move for a free-agent centre-back, though no formal talks have taken place. The focus for now must be entirely on the pitch.

This is a fixture that cuts to the heart of what the Bundesliga's final weeks are about. Three points for either side would change the shape of the relegation battle considerably.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch FC Koeln vs FC Heidenheim live, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and team news.

How to watch FC Koeln vs FC Heidenheim with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

FC Koeln are without a number of players for this fixture. Timo Huebers, Florian Schenten, Mathias El Mala, Kristoffer Hansen, Sargis El Mala, Rasmus van den Berg, and Luca Kilian are all listed as injured. Elias Martel is suspended. The projected XI for Koeln reads: M. Schwaebe; J. Simpson-Pusey, C. Ozkacar, S. Sebulonsen, D. Heintz; T. Krauss, J. Kaminski; M. Buelter, J. Schmied, G. Waldschmidt; A. Castro-Montes.

FC Heidenheim are also dealing with absentees. Marc Honsak, Sirlord Conteh, Jan Foehrenbach, Benedict Gimber, and Leart Paqarada are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the visitors. Their projected XI is: D. Ramaj; H. Behrens, O. Traore, M. Busch, J. Schoeppner; P. Mainka, N. Dorsch; M. Pieringer, E. Dinkci, A. Ibrahimovic; B. Zivzivadze.

Form

FC Koeln have recorded a W1 D3 L1 record across their last five Bundesliga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin on May 2. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Bayer Leverkusen and drew 1-1 with St. Pauli. A 3-1 win over Werder Bremen and a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt complete the run. Koeln have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Heidenheim come into this match with a W2 D2 L1 record from their last five Bundesliga games. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich on May 2, a match in which they twice led before a stoppage-time equaliser denied them a famous away win. They also beat St. Pauli 2-0 and Union Berlin 3-1 in that stretch, with a 2-1 defeat at Freiburg the only loss. Heidenheim have scored 11 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Bundesliga on January 10, 2026, when Heidenheim and Koeln drew 2-2 at Heidenheim's ground. Before that, the sides met in May 2024, when Heidenheim won 4-1 at home, and in January 2024, when Koeln held Heidenheim to a 1-1 draw at the RheinEnergieSTADION. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Heidenheim hold two wins to Koeln's one, with two draws.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, FC Koeln are 14th and FC Heidenheim are bottom in 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Koeln vs FC Heidenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: