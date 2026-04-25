Today's game between FC Koeln and Bayer Leverkusen will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:30 AM.

In the United States, the match is available to watch on ESPN Select. You can watch live or live stream the game by signing up through the link provided.

FC Koeln host Bayer Leverkusen at the RheinEnergieSTADION in a Bundesliga derby that carries real weight for both sides. The Rhine derby rarely needs extra spice, but the current standings give this one added edge.

Koeln sit 12th in the table and will be eager to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with four draws from their last five Bundesliga matches leaving them short of the points they need to feel comfortable.

Leverkusen arrive in Cologne off the back of a difficult week. A 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday ended their cup ambitions, and they also lost 2-1 to Augsburg in the Bundesliga last weekend. Xabi Alonso's side have slipped to sixth in the table and need a response.

The visitors showed they can still produce when it matters, beating Borussia Dortmund away from home and putting six past Wolfsburg in recent weeks. But the defensive frailties that have surfaced in their last few outings will concern the coaching staff ahead of a hostile away fixture.

Mark Flekken was one of the few Leverkusen players to emerge with credit from the Bayern defeat, with Manuel Neuer himself acknowledging the goalkeeper's performance. That kind of individual resilience will need to spread across the squad if Leverkusen are to get back on track.

For Koeln, home advantage matters in this fixture. The RheinEnergieSTADION will be loud, and the hosts will look to press Leverkusen early and exploit any lingering fatigue from midweek.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, including TV channel and live stream details, kick-off time, team news, and the head-to-head record.

How to watch FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Koeln will be without Luca Kilian, Mathias El Mala, Timo Huebers, and Steffen Ache through injury, and there are no suspensions to report. Their projected XI is expected to feature Marvin Schwaebe in goal, with a back line including Can Ozkacar, Jayden Simpson-Pusey, and Sander Sebulonsen.

Leverkusen are missing Martin Terrier through injury but have no suspensions. Their projected XI is set to be led by Flekken in goal, with a defence built around Edmond Tapsoba, Lukas Bade, and Jarell Quansah. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Koeln have recorded one win, four draws, and no defeats across their last five Bundesliga matches, giving them a W1 D4 L0 record in that run. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at home to St. Pauli, and they drew 3-3 with Borussia Moenchengladbach before that. They beat Werder Bremen 3-1 in between, and their five-match run has produced 11 goals scored and 9 conceded.

Leverkusen's last five matches span two competitions and show a W2 D1 L2 record. Their most recent fixture was Wednesday's 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final defeat to Bayern Munich. They also lost 2-1 to Augsburg in the Bundesliga, but recorded a 6-3 win over Wolfsburg and a 1-0 away victory at Borussia Dortmund. Across those five matches, they have scored 10 goals and conceded 10.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the Bundesliga on 13 December 2025, when Bayer Leverkusen beat FC Koeln 2-0 at the BayArena. Across the last five meetings listed, Leverkusen have won four and Koeln one, with that sole Koeln victory coming in a 2-1 win at the BayArena in May 2023. Leverkusen have scored 10 goals across those five fixtures, with Koeln netting four.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, FC Koeln are 12th and Bayer Leverkusen are 6th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Koeln vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: