Today's game between FC Heidenheim and St. Pauli will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:30 AM. TV channel and live stream options for FC Heidenheim vs St. Pauli are listed below.

FC Heidenheim host St. Pauli at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim in a Bundesliga fixture that carries genuine weight at the wrong end of the table.

Both clubs are locked in the kind of form that makes this match uncomfortable viewing for their supporters. Heidenheim have won just once in their last five league outings, and their defensive record has been porous throughout that run.

St. Pauli arrive in no better shape. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 5-0 hammering at Bayern Munich, have done little to settle nerves at the Hamburg club. They have managed just four goals across those five games.

With Heidenheim sitting bottom of the Bundesliga and St. Pauli only two places above them, the outcome here could have a direct bearing on which club faces the most immediate threat of relegation. There is no margin for error for either side.

Heidenheim will lean on their home record at the compact Voith-Arena, where the atmosphere can be a genuine factor. St. Pauli, for their part, will be looking to rediscover the resilience that saw them earn draws against Koeln and Union Berlin in recent weeks.

Team news will shape how both sides line up, with each club carrying a number of absences into this fixture. The projected XIs suggest both managers are working with reduced options.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch FC Heidenheim vs St. Pauli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

FC Heidenheim head into this match without M. Kaufmann, S. Conteh, B. Gimber, L. Paqarada, and E. Dinkci through injury. No suspensions are currently listed. The projected XI sees D. Ramaj start in goal, with the outfield players including M. Busch, H. Behrens, J. Foehrenbach, P. Mainka, A. Ibrahimovic, J. Niehues, M. Honsak, N. Dorsch, J. Schoeppner, and M. Pieringer.

St. Pauli are also dealing with injuries, with R. Jones, E. Smith, and S. Spari all sidelined. No suspensions apply. Their projected XI is led by N. Vasilj in goal, with H. Wahl, T. Ando, K. Mets, D. Sinani, A. Pyrka, L. Ritzka, J. Irvine, M. Rasmussen, M. Pereira Lage, and A. Hountondji named in the starting lineup. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

FC Heidenheim have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Bundesliga matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Freiburg on April 19. The sole win in that run came against Union Berlin, with Heidenheim winning 3-1. They drew 3-3 with Bayer Leverkusen in late March, showing they can score freely but also concede in volume.

St. Pauli's last five league games produced one draw, one draw, and three defeats, with four goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with FC Koeln on April 17. The low point of that stretch was a 0-5 loss at Bayern Munich on April 11. St. Pauli have not won in their last five Bundesliga fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on December 13, 2025, when St. Pauli won 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Prior to that, FC Heidenheim won 0-2 at St. Pauli in January 2025, and Heidenheim also won 0-2 away at St. Pauli in August 2024. Across the five most recent meetings, St. Pauli hold two wins to Heidenheim's two, with one draw, and the sides have met across both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

Standings

FC Heidenheim sit bottom of the Bundesliga table in 18th place, meaning they are currently in the automatic relegation zone. St. Pauli are 16th, which places them in the relegation playoff position. A win for either side would provide direct relief from the pressure at the foot of the table, making this a fixture with immediate and concrete consequences for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Heidenheim vs St. Pauli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: