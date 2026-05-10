Today's game between FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 10:45 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for FC Groningen vs NEC Nijmegen are listed below.

The match is broadcast on ESPN Select. Subscribers can watch live or stream the game through the ESPN platform. If you are not yet signed up, you can do so via the link provided.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch as normal.

FC Groningen host NEC Nijmegen at the Euroborg in an Eredivisie fixture that matters at both ends of the table as the season approaches its final stretch.

Groningen sit tenth and have endured a difficult run of results. Back-to-back defeats to Excelsior and Feyenoord have dented their momentum, and they will be looking to arrest that slide in front of their own supporters.

NEC arrive in Groningen in a far stronger position. Third in the Eredivisie, they have been one of the more consistent sides in the division and a positive result here would keep the pressure on the clubs above them.

The visitors' form across April was mixed but showed character. Draws against Twente and Feyenoord demonstrated they can compete with the division's best, and their 2-0 win at Excelsior earlier in the month confirmed they can grind out results on the road.

Groningen are not without hope. A 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in late March showed what this squad is capable of when things click, and playing at the Euroborg gives them a platform to build on.

The gap in league position makes NEC the clear favourite, but Groningen will be motivated to give their supporters something to cheer before the season is out.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch FC Groningen vs NEC Nijmegen, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Groningen vs NEC Nijmegen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

FC Groningen are without M. Hoekstra, Y. Taha, and R. Metu through injury. No suspensions are reported for the home side. Their projected XI reads: E. Vaessen; M. Rente, M. Peersman, D. Janse, T. Blokzijl; T. de Jonge, R. Mendes, D. van der Werff; T. Land, J. Schreuders, T. van Bergen.

NEC Nijmegen are missing B. Onal and F. Entius through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI is: G. Crettaz; B. Nuytinck, E. Dasa, D. Fonville, P. Sandler; N. Lebreton, K. Sano, S. Ouaissa; D. Nejasmic, T. Chery, B. Linssen. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

FC Groningen have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 home loss to Excelsior on May 2. That followed a 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord the previous weekend. Their best result in the run was a 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in late March. Groningen have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

NEC Nijmegen have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Telstar on May 2. They also drew 1-1 with both Twente and Feyenoord in April. Their only defeat in the run was a 5-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Cup. NEC have scored six goals and conceded nine across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on November 9, 2025, when NEC Nijmegen beat FC Groningen 2-0 in an Eredivisie fixture at Stadion De Goffert. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, NEC hold the stronger record, with three wins to Groningen's one, and one draw. The most one-sided result in the dataset was NEC's 6-0 win at home in November 2024.

Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, NEC Nijmegen are placed third while FC Groningen sit tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Groningen vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: