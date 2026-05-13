Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps are listed below.

This fixture is available exclusively on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights to Major League Soccer. A standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, or $99.99 annually, gives you full access to every regular-season game, Leagues Cup fixture, and MLS Cup Playoff match, with no separate add-on required. You can stream via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and Android devices through tv.apple.com.

If you are travelling in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help. Connect to a US server before opening the Apple TV app to restore full access to the match.

FC Dallas host Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with real implications for both clubs' standing in the table.

Dallas arrive at this game having won two of their last five MLS outings, a record that reflects the inconsistency that has followed them through the season. Back-to-back defeats to Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United earlier in April exposed fragility, though a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on May 10 offered a timely reminder of what Nico Estévez's side can produce on home soil.

Vancouver come in as the stronger team on current form. The Whitecaps sit second in the Western Conference and have lost just once in their last five MLS matches, with wins over Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City, and New York City FC underlining their quality across different types of opponents.

For Dallas, Toyota Stadium has been a source of genuine confidence. The home crowd and familiar surroundings give them a platform to build from, and they will need a performance to match the occasion against a Whitecaps side that has been one of the more consistent teams in the league this year.

Vancouver's most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, a result that did little damage to their position but suggested the Whitecaps are capable of staying composed even when results do not fully go their way.

With the Western Conference table continuing to take shape, the gap between seventh-placed Dallas and second-placed Vancouver makes this a fixture where the home side needs a result and the visitors will look to press their advantage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for FC Dallas ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by the club.

Vancouver Whitecaps are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI details have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FC Dallas have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Real Salt Lake on May 10, a positive return after a difficult run that included defeats to Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United in back-to-back games. Dallas drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy earlier in the run. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Vancouver Whitecaps head into this game with three wins and two draws from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at San Jose Earthquakes on May 10, and before that they drew 1-1 at LA Galaxy. The Whitecaps won 3-1 against Colorado Rapids and 3-0 against Sporting Kansas City during this run, and also beat New York City FC 2-0. Vancouver have scored ten goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 2, 2025, in MLS, ending 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Before that, Vancouver beat Dallas 3-0 at home on October 26, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Vancouver hold two wins to Dallas's one, with two draws, and the sides have scored a combined eight goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit second and FC Dallas are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: