Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

Today's game between FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake are listed below.

This MLS fixture is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV. In 2026, Major League Soccer moved away from a standalone season pass model — every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is now included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this game at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Fans travelling outside their home region may encounter geo-restrictions on their usual streaming service. A VPN lets you connect to a server in your home country and access the broadcast as normal, provided you hold an active subscription.

FC Dallas host Real Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the standings.

Dallas come into this game in patchy form. Their last outing produced a positive result — a 2-0 win away at Red Bull New York on May 2 — but two defeats before that, against Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United, underlined the inconsistency that has defined their season so far. Nico Estévez's side sit seventh in the Western Conference and need results to close the gap on the teams above them.

Real Salt Lake arrive in slightly better shape after beating Portland Timbers 2-0 on May 2, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back losses. The win over the Timbers offered a reminder of what RSL can produce when they find their rhythm, and Pablo Mastroeni's squad will travel to Frisco with confidence restored.

RSL sit sixth in the Western Conference, one place and a handful of points ahead of Dallas. The gap between these two sides in the table makes this a direct contest with genuine implications for both clubs' positioning as the season reaches its midway stretch.

These are two teams that know each other well. Their meetings have rarely been short of incident, and the recent Atlantic Cup encounter earlier this year added another chapter to a rivalry that consistently delivers competitive football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for FC Dallas ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Salt Lake are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Check back as the match approaches for the latest squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FC Dallas have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Red Bull New York on May 2, a bright moment in an otherwise difficult run. Before that, Dallas lost 2-1 at Seattle Sounders FC and 1-0 to Minnesota United in back-to-back defeats. They drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy and 1-1 with St. Louis City to round out the five-match spell. Dallas have scored six goals and conceded seven across those games.

Real Salt Lake have won three and lost two of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers on May 2, following a 2-1 defeat to LA Galaxy and a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF. RSL's best result in the run came on April 19, when they beat San Diego FC 4-2. They also claimed a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in early April. Across the five matches, RSL have scored ten goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 30, 2026, when Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 2-0 in the Atlantic Cup. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 in an MLS regular-season fixture at Toyota Stadium in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, FC Dallas hold two wins to Real Salt Lake's two, with one draw. The sides have produced some open encounters, including a 3-3 draw at Toyota Stadium in May 2024 and a 3-2 RSL win in September of that year.

Standings

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas sit seventh and Real Salt Lake are sixth ahead of this MLS fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: