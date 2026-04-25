Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Red Bull New York will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

This match is available to stream live via Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to MLS coverage. All MLS regular-season matches, playoff games, and Leagues Cup fixtures are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch without any additional fee. Fans can access the stream through the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN service can allow you to connect to a US server and access your usual Apple TV subscription from abroad.

FC Cincinnati host Red Bull New York at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, with both Eastern Conference sides looking to arrest inconsistent runs in Major League Soccer.

Cincinnati have drawn their last three league matches, a sequence that has stalled what looked like early-season momentum. Their most recent outing ended in a breathless 4-4 draw with New York City FC, continuing a pattern of high-scoring stalemates that will concern the home side's defensive unit.

The visitors arrive in Ohio with their own mixed form. Red Bull New York claimed a 4-2 win over Cincinnati just three weeks ago, but a 4-1 defeat to CF Montreal last weekend underlined the inconsistency that has defined their campaign so far.

Off the pitch, the Red Bulls have had reason to celebrate. The club unveiled a new $112 million training facility this week, an event that drew club legends and even Red Bull Global Head of Sport Jurgen Klopp, who joked the pristine complex almost tempted him back into coaching.

With both teams sitting in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, the points on offer here carry real weight. A win for either side could spark a run of form; a third straight draw for Cincinnati would pile further pressure on their season.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this MLS fixture live, read on.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for FC Cincinnati ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Red Bull New York are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FC Cincinnati have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-4 draw with New York City FC on April 22, a game that extended their run of consecutive league draws to three. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 3-3 with Chicago Fire and 1-1 with Toronto FC. Their only win in the period came against CF Montreal, a 4-3 victory in late March. Across the five matches, Cincinnati scored 14 goals and conceded 13, reflecting a side that creates chances freely but struggles to keep things tight at the back.

Red Bull New York have won one, drawn two, and lost two across their last five outings. Their most recent fixture ended 4-4 against DC United on April 22. Prior to that, they beat Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 in the US Open Cup before suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to CF Montreal in MLS action. The Red Bulls have drawn two of their three most recent league games, scoring ten goals and conceding eleven across the full five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 4, 2026, when Red Bull New York beat FC Cincinnati 4-2 in an MLS fixture at Red Bull Arena. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each club has won twice, with one result still to account for the full record. Cincinnati's victories came in October 2025, when they won 1-0 away, and in February 2025, when they won 1-0 at home. New York's other win, aside from the April 2026 result, was a 3-1 home victory in July 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Red Bull New York sit eighth while FC Cincinnati are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: