Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 7:30 PM.

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights for Major League Soccer in 2026, covering every regular-season match as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost through the Apple TV app, which is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS and Android devices.

FC Cincinnati host Orlando City at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with genuine implications for both clubs in the standings.

Cincinnati come into this game in mixed form. Back-to-back draws against San Diego FC and Charlotte FC, either side of a 5-3 defeat to Inter Miami, have left Pat Noonan's side sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference. The goals have not dried up, but the defensive record continues to be a problem.

Orlando City arrive in Ohio with momentum from their most recent outing. The Lions beat Atlanta United 4-1 in the US Open Cup on May 19, following a 1-1 MLS draw with the same opponents three days earlier. Martin Perelman's side have shown they can produce big performances, even if consistency in the league has been harder to find.

The two clubs are separated by a single place in the Eastern Conference table, with Cincinnati ninth and Orlando tenth. A win for either side could shift the picture in a congested lower half of the conference.

Orlando have won two of their last five matches across all competitions, with their attacking output remaining a genuine threat. Cincinnati, for their part, have scored freely but conceded too often, and a home crowd at TQL Stadium will be expecting a response after recent results.

This is a fixture between two clubs who know that dropped points now will be difficult to recover. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad information becomes available.

Orlando City coach Martin Perelman is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the away side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FC Cincinnati have recorded W2-D2-L1 across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with San Diego FC on May 17, following a 3-5 defeat to Inter Miami CF. Prior to those results, Cincinnati drew 2-2 with Charlotte FC and won away at Chicago Fire 2-3. They also beat Red Bull New York 2-0 earlier in the run. Cincinnati have scored twelve goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches, with their defensive record a persistent concern.

Orlando City have recorded W3-D1-L1 across their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 US Open Cup win over Atlanta United on May 19, which followed a 1-1 MLS draw with the same opponents on May 16. Before that, Orlando beat Philadelphia Union 4-3 in the league and lost 2-0 to CF Montreal. They also won 3-4 at Inter Miami in early May. Orlando have scored thirteen goals and conceded ten across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in September 2025, when FC Cincinnati and Orlando City drew 1-1 at TQL Stadium. Before that, Orlando won 2-1 at home against Cincinnati in June 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Orlando hold the advantage with two wins to Cincinnati's one, with two draws also in the record. Cincinnati have not beaten Orlando at TQL Stadium in the last three meetings at that venue.

Standings

Both clubs are operating in the lower half of the MLS Eastern Conference, with Cincinnati in ninth and Orlando in tenth. The gap between them is narrow, meaning this fixture has direct bearing on which side can begin pulling clear of the congested lower reaches of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: